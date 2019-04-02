UDF, NDA candidates file nomination papers for Ernakulam

KOCHI

02 April 2019 01:10 IST

Candidates file affidavits on assets before Ernakulam District Collector

Hibi Eden, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Ernakulam constituency as the UDF candidate, filed his nomination papers on Monday.

According to his affidavit, there are seven pending cases against him, which include a case of rape and outraging the modesty of a woman. Among other cases of unlawful assembly, one pertains to illegally entering the Aluva metro station, travelling by train and thereby causing inconvenience to passengers. However, no charges have been framed in the two cases, he informed. There is no conviction.

Mr. Eden has declared that he has cash of ₹30,000 in hand while his wife Anna Linda V.J. has ₹25,000 in hand. Of the three bank accounts he has declared, one is a joint account for a charitable trust that has ₹3.17 lakh while the other two accounts have ₹1.4 lakh and ₹5,447. His wife has three accounts with ₹1.28 lakh, ₹50,914 and ₹1,424. Gold valued at ₹3.94 lakh has been declared for his wife while he has declared ₹23,000 for himself and ₹46,000 for his daughter.

His moveable assets were valued at ₹17.09 lakh, while those of his wife at ₹14.03 lakh. Immovable assets have been valued at ₹32 lakh and ₹1.55 crore for him and his wife respectively. While Mr. Eden does not have any outstanding loans from any bank or financial institution, his wife has a loan of ₹2 lakh. She also has property worth ₹15 lakh.

The income of Mr. Eden has been declared as ₹1.5 lakh and that of his wife as ₹2.9 lakh for 2017-18. He owns a car costing ₹6.2 lakh while his wife owns a car that costs ₹6.12 lakh and a scooter costing ₹25,000.