UDF moves no-confidence motion against BJP Standing Committee chief in Kochi Corporation

Congress, CPI(M) accuse each other of entering into secret pacts with BJP

United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors of the Kochi Corporation have issued a no-confidence motion notice against Priya Prasanth, chairperson of the Tax Appeal Standing Committee, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor.

At present, the BJP has two members in the nine-member standing committee, though the Congress has four and the CPI(M) three.

CPI(M) councillor Bindu Mani had last week won the election to the standing committee after defeating Congress councillor Rajani Mani and T. Padmakumari of the BJP, thus raising the strength of the party in the committee to three members.

Though the Congress has the highest strength in the committee, the post of chairperson went to the BJP during the election held earlier. With the BJP now reduced to just two, the Congress hopes to wrest the chairperson post through a deft political move. The no-confidence motion has put the CPI(M) in a perplexing political position, felt Congress councillor Antony Kureethara.

In the given situation, the CPI(M) will have to either support the motion or oppose it. It can also explore the possibility of abstaining from the meeting to be convened to consider the no-confidence motion. Any move to oppose the motion or abstain from the meeting will expose the secret pact between the CPI(M) and the BJP, he alleged.

Mr. Kureethara alleged that the CPI(M) had been supporting the BJP to retain the chairperson post. The CPI(M) district secretary should clarify the party’s position regarding the no-confidence motion, he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor M. Anilkumar said it was the UDF and the Congress which presented the BJP the post of chairperson of the Tax Appeal Standing Committee. The BJP and the Congress had earlier entered into a secret pact to tactfully deploy its councillors to various standing committees and thus ensure the victory of Sunitha Dixon as the chairperson of the Works Standing Committee. The secret deal of the two parties had worked in favour of UDF councillors in various standing committees and caused worries for the LDF in various committees, he said.

The Congress has now come forward with the no-confidence motion to claim back the chairperson post, which it had presented to the BJP earlier. The LDF, which views the Congress as its main political opponent in the State, is under no compulsion to support the no-confidence motion. The CPI(M) leadership will soon come out with its political position in the motion, said Mr. Anilkumar.