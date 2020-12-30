UDF, LDF share the spoils in block panchayats

Kochi

30 December 2020 20:20 IST

Election in Vazhakkulam postponed

Voting to the posts of president and vice-president in 14 block panchayats in the district more or less went along expected lines except in Vazhakkulam and Vadavucode-Puthencruz block panchayats on Wednesday.

While the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates won in seven block panchayats, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidates emerged victorious in six block panchayats.

Elections to the posts of president and vice-president in Vazhakkulam block panchayat had to be postponed owing to lack of quorum. The LDF has six members, UDF five and Twenty20, the Kizhakkambalam-based corporate outfit, has four members in the Vazhakkulam block panchayat. Election in Vengola and Vazhakkulam grama panchayats also had to be postponed for want of quorum.

Advertising

Advertising

The elected members of the Twenty20 in Vazhakkulam block panchayat chose to stay away from the elections while the UDF members boycotted the poll. “It was a return of favour by the UDF after the LDF resorted to a similar ploy in Vengola panchayat under the Vazhakkulam block panchayat. The UDF has nine members in Vengola compared to six of the LDF and eight of the Twenty20. Since Twenty20 members were staying away, UDF candidates would have won the election to the president and vice-president posts to avoid which LDF members boycotted the election,” said Mohammed Shiyas, District Congress Committee vice-president. Election to the Vazhakkulam block panchayat will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m.

In Vypeen

In Vypeen block panchayat, where the president’s post was reserved for Scheduled Caste woman, LDF candidate Thulasi Soman was elected unopposed since the UDF had no eligible candidate.

In Vadavucode-Puthencruz block panchayat, UDF candidates were elected as president and vice-president after five Twenty20 members stayed away from the elections. The UDF also won the elections in Angamaly, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Mulanthuruthy, Edappally, and Koovappady block panchayats.

The LDF emerged victorious in Parakkadavu, Alangad, Pampakkuda, Vypeen, Palluruthy, and Paravur block panchayats.

Split terms

The UDF is likely to give split terms to president or vice-president or both in Kothamangalam, Angamaly, Edappally, and Koovappady block panchayats to accommodate allies or as part of political arrangements.

For instance, the vice-president post in Kothamangalam block panchayat has been given to the Indian Union Muslim League for one-and-a-half-year term after which it may be shared between the Kerala Congress and the Congress though a concrete arrangement about the sharing of post is yet to emerge, Congress sources said.