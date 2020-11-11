UDF, LDF in final stage of candidate selection

CPI(M) chooses Anilkumar as leader, Cong. keeps mum on Mayoral candidate

After completing the seat-sharing process with their front partners, Congress and CPI(M) leaderships in the district have begun addressing their biggest political challenge, the candidate selection.

The CPI(M) team for the Kochi Corporation will be led by M. Anilkumar, district committee member of the party, who had been elected to the council thrice. While he won the Puthukkalavattom division twice consecutively, he also represented Elamakkara North. This time too, he will be fielded from Elamakkara North. He will lead a young team of candidates to wrest back the Kochi Corporation from the Congress.

While identifying candidates, the CPI(M) has ensured that no one holding higher organisational responsibilities except Mr. Anilkumar will be in the fray.

At the same time, the Congress has not named anyone to lead candidates though a few senior Congress leaders are already in the fray. The KPCC leadership will decide on the Mayor after the election, according to Congress leaders.

Formal discussions

“Senior leaders of the Congress formally initiated discussions for picking candidates to contest polls to the Kochi Corporation and the Ernakulam District Panchayat, on Tuesday evening,” said Dominic Presentation, district chairman of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

On its part, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) too concluded its seat-sharing exercise by the day.

While the CPI(M), which leads the Left alliance, will have its candidates in 60-plus seats, the Congress will contest in 61 or 62 seats in the corporation polls.

“The Congress will have its candidates contesting in its official election symbol in 21 seats of the district panchayat, leaving six seats to the front partners. While the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Kerala Congress will contest in two seats each, the RSP and the Kerala Congress (Jacob) will field their candidates in one seat each,” Mr. Presentation said.

In the LDF, CPI(M) candidates will seek mandate in 16 seats whereas the CPI will contest five seats, the Kerala Congress (M) in two and the Congress (S) in one.

The Congress has left seven seats for the IUML in Kochi Corporation and accommodated the RSP and the CMP in one seat each. “Though the Kerala Congress has demanded three seats, it may have to settle for two,” he said.

Mayor not in fray

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain will not be in the fray this time though there were reports that she might contest from Ravipuram division, which she had represented earlier. The final list of candidates would be ready by November 12, he said.

The CPI(M) list for the Kochi Corporation and the district panchayat would be ready by Wednesday evening, said C.N. Mohanan, district secretary of the party. The LDF would meet on November 13 to give final approval for the list, which would be announced the next day, said Mr. Mohanan.

The BJP had announced its candidates for the Kochi Corporation on Monday.