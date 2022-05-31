UDF, LDF exude confidence of victory

BJP says certain undercurrents may spring a surprise in Thrikkakara

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) exuded confidence of victory, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that certain undercurrents would spring a surprise in the outcome of the Thrikkakara Assembly byelection.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan reiterated that Uma Thomas would retain Thrikkakara for the UDF with a bigger margin compared to 2021. The late P.T. Thomas had won the constituency for the second consecutive time by a margin of 14,329 votes.

“We were able to bring in as many voters, especially women, in the morning hours itself. The trend is clear in favour of the UDF as the voters have exercised their franchise against the misrule of the LDF government and its appeasement of minority and majority communalism,” he said.

P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, who spearheaded the CPI(M) campaign, stated that a wave in favour of the LDF was visible going by the voter turnout. “We could ensure that all our votes were cast and the outcome will be a victory for the LDF. The people of Thrikkakara have voted against the anti-development position of the Congress and the BJP,” he said.

A..N. Radhakrishnan, BJP candidate, claimed that an undercurrent visible among the electorate would favour the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The campaign managers were quick to make last minute calculations to ascertain the pulse of the voters. Though the turnout did not match their expectations (with the LDF and the UDF hoping a polling percentage close to 80%), the Congress is expecting a majority in the range between 15,000 to 20,000 votes, while the CPI(M) remains hopeful of securing a lead of about 7,000 votes.

The Congress camp is also claiming that they would get a major share of the 10.18% vote share earned by the candidate of Twenty20 in the 2021 election. However, both the UDF and the LDF were uncertain about the impact of a possible increase in vote share of the BJP, which had won 15,218 votes in 2021.