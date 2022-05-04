UDF kick-starts campaign at Thrikkakara

Front to highlight LDF’s history of opposing development initiatives

Front to highlight LDF’s history of opposing development initiatives

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will highlight the “history of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of opposing all development initiatives” in its election campaign at the Thrikkakara Assembly bypoll.

The front kick-started the campaign of its candidate Uma Thomas by holding a convention on Wednesday.

In his inaugural address, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the LDF had in the past opposed all development initiatives. The LDF had always been anti-development in its approach. The State did not require the destructive policies pursued by Left parties, he said.

Mr. Satheesan accused the CPI(M) and the LDF of opposing major projects, namely the international airport at Nedumbassery, laying of pipeline for GAIL, and construction of Goshree bridges and Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor.

During the last six years, the LDF and the CPI(M) had failed to extend the Kochi Metro Rail project to Infopark, he alleged. and claimed that all major development projects in Kochi were initiated by the Congress.

The meeting decided to ensure the participation of leaders in family meetings organised as part of the electioneering.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers began affixing the poll graffiti of Ms. Thomas in various places in the constituency. The candidate also met a few religious leaders and attended various meetings organised by the UDF in the constituency during the day.

On its part, the district secretariat of the CPI(M) is understood to have suggested the name of K.S. Arunkumar, its district committee member, as the candidate. The party is also keenly watching the bickering in the Congress camp following the announcement of the candidature of Ms. Thomas.

A section of the party workers and a few leaders had openly aired their discontent over not being consulted regarding the candidature and selection of the wife of the late legislator as the party candidate for the crucial bypoll.

The State secretariat of the CPI(M), which will meet in Thiruvananthapruam, is likely to take a final call on the candidate.