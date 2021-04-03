UDF in cahoots with BJP, says Vijayaraghavan

Kochi

03 April 2021 20:08 IST

He alleges efforts to stop LDF from returning to power

LDF convenor A. Vijayaraghavan said here on Saturday that the UDF and the BJP were engaged in a vilification campaign against the State government and were staunchly working to see that the LDF did not come back to power.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Vijayaraghavan alleged that both the UDF and the BJP were engaged in a conspiracy against the LDF. The LDF has promised better infrastructure and future growth. “The Chief Minister has put forward an agenda for the future which is steeped in secularism and development. But the UDF and the BJP are against it,” he said.

He added that the UDF had an understanding with the BJP on various issues, including Sabarimala. However, people have seen through the game, and the LDF will be voted back to power with a huge majority, he asserted.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan played down the controversy over the description of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as ‘captain’. He said Mr. Vijayan was the Chief Minister of Kerala and leader of the CPI(M).

The LDF convener alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had campaigned in Kerala without addressing pressing issues in the State.