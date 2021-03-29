UDF has solution to Kerala’s problems: Khurshid

KOCHI

29 March 2021 22:04 IST

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday termed the Kerala government’s decision to order a judicial inquiry against Central investigating agencies as unfortunate.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Khurshid said the State government’s efforts to protect the corrupt by covering up acts of corruption would boomerang on the government. The money collected as flood relief was yet to reach the affected people. Unemployment was a matter of concern in the State. The crime rate in Kerala was the highest in the country, he said.

Mr. Khurshid said only the UDF could solve the issues plaguing the State.

