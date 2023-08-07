ADVERTISEMENT

UDF has joined hands with CPI(M) to settle row over Speaker’s remarks, says Surendran

August 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has alleged that the United Democratic Front (UDF) has joined hands with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to settle the row over remarks made by Speaker A.N. Shamseer against Hindu gods.

The UDF did not issue a notice for discussion on the issue in the Assembly on Monday as part of that agreement, he alleged in his inaugural address at a fast led by BJP State vice president A.N. Radhakrishnan, against the drug and liquor menace in the State, at Aluva on Monday.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the muted response of the Congress was to please the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The BJP would continue its protests till the Speaker tendered an apology, he said. Members of the Yuva Morcha will stage a march to the Secretariat on Tuesday. Similar protests would be held in all districts, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Surendran alleged that the police had failed to curb the drug and liquor menace. It had also failed to initiate stringent steps to check the flow of narcotics from outside the State, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US