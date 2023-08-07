HamberMenu
UDF has joined hands with CPI(M) to settle row over Speaker’s remarks, says Surendran

August 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has alleged that the United Democratic Front (UDF) has joined hands with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to settle the row over remarks made by Speaker A.N. Shamseer against Hindu gods.

The UDF did not issue a notice for discussion on the issue in the Assembly on Monday as part of that agreement, he alleged in his inaugural address at a fast led by BJP State vice president A.N. Radhakrishnan, against the drug and liquor menace in the State, at Aluva on Monday.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the muted response of the Congress was to please the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The BJP would continue its protests till the Speaker tendered an apology, he said. Members of the Yuva Morcha will stage a march to the Secretariat on Tuesday. Similar protests would be held in all districts, he added.

Mr. Surendran alleged that the police had failed to curb the drug and liquor menace. It had also failed to initiate stringent steps to check the flow of narcotics from outside the State, he added.

