UDF gains in 10 municipalities; LDF’s tally falls to three

Kochi

17 December 2020 01:52 IST

Independents make significant gains, assuming the role of kingmakers

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered significant setbacks in elections to the 13 municipalities in the district, as it could manage to retain only half of the six municipalities they held, while the tally of the United Democratic Front (UDF) rose by three and reached 10 compared to the previous elections.

The LDF was voted out in Angamaly, Thrikkakara and Muzattupuzha municipalities and could retain only Koothattukulam, Eloor, and Thripunithura. However, the front could muster simple majority in none of those municipalities and will be dependent on others to secure power.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) wrested back Angamaly, Thrikkakara, and Muvattupuzha from the LDF. It also managed to secure simple majority in Aluva, Angamaly, North Paravur and Maradu municipalities and emerged the single biggest block in Thrikkakara, Perumbavoor, Piravom, Kothamangalam, and Kalamassery. However, it suffered a major blow in Thripunithura Municipality, where it was decisively dislodged as the principal Opposition by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and dropped to a distant third with just eight seats in the 49-member council. It had momentarily conceded the Opposition space to the NDA in the last term as well but swiftly wrested it back by defeating the front in a byelection.

Advertising

Advertising

The NDA gave a close fight to the LDF in Thripunithura, where it bagged 15 seats, an increase of three from the previous poll. It also opened its account in Angamaly by securing two seats, more than triple the seat share from two to six in Eloor and one to four in Aluva. Overall, it improved its tally to 34 divisions in eight municipalities from the previous 22 across seven municipalities.

Independents of all hues made significant gains in the election, assuming the role of kingmakers in all municipalities, where major fronts fell short of simple majority. At one point, they were in the lead in Eloor, Kothamangalam and Piravom municipalities before major fronts managed to sneak back in with slender leads. However, the much-touted apolitical outfit, Janamunnettam, that fielded candidates in 33 divisions in Thrikkakara failed to win a single seat.

The seat share of Independents is so significant in at least five municipalities that both the LDF and the UDF are in with a chance of mustering a simple majority, if they could woo in enough number of Independents irrespective of who emerged the single biggest block.