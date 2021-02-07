UDF for protection of rituals at Sabarimala, says Mulappally

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran has said that the issue of tradition and customs pertaining to the Sabarimala temple will figure prominently in the UDF’s election manifesto.
If voted to power, the UDF will legislate to protect the rituals and tradition of the Sabarimala temple, he told the media after a meeting of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and KPCC office-bearers here on Saturday.
He said it was wrong to say that the State could not legislate on the issue as per the existing laws. The Left government should explain why they were unwilling to bring a law to this effect. Mr. Ramachandran also said he was unaware of the context in which Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan leaked details of the draft legislation. He would be asked about it.
He accused the LDF of trying to appease the majority and create factions among minorities.
Corruption alleged
Talking to the media separately, KPCC general secretary Mathew Kuzhalnadan alleged corruption pertaining to the operation of 108 ambulance service in Kerala. He said the company contracted to provide the service was paid ₹69.6 crore between February and December last year. The company, he said, operated 150 ambulances round the clock and 165 ambulances that provided service for 12 hours daily. The ambulances did not have emergency medical technician and while they were fined heavily for violating contractual obligations twice, they were allowed exemption from payment of fine.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath