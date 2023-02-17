ADVERTISEMENT

UDF facing embarrassment as Public Works Standing Committee chairperson refuses to step down

February 17, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The UDF in Kochi Corporation is in for a political embarrassment with one of its Standing Committee chairpersons refusing to step down from the post to pave way for sharing of power among the front partners.

Sunitha Dixon, the chairperson of the Public Works Standing Committee, has defied the directions of the UDF leadership in the council to step down from the post.

Ms. Dixon was elected to the council from the Vyttila division as a representative of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP). The Congress leaders in the council maintained that the front had allotted the chairperson post to RSP on the agreement that its nominee shall step down after completing one year in the office and get its nominee elected to the post. The two Congress councillors, V.K. Minimol and Seena Teacher, are in the fray for the post. However, the plans of the UDF have gone awry with Ms. Dixon turning down the demand for her resignation.

The UDF will move a no-confidence motion against Ms. Dixon if she refuses to resign from the post by Monday, said Antony Kureethara, the leader of the Congress in the council. The district leadership of RSP has assured the UDF leadership that the chairperson will submit her resignation. The UDF will have no other option but to go for a non-confidence motion against her if she refuses to abide by the party decision, said Mr. Kureethara.

Responding to the developments, Ms. Dixon challenged the UDF leadership to publicise the power-sharing agreement to prove their arguments.

“I shall step down the moment the UDF releases the agreement regarding sharing of power. There is no such agreement among the front partners. Some interest groups are spreading lies and falsehood about such an agreement, which is non-existent,” she said.

She also challenged the UDF to move the motion.

“The support of five members is required for the non-confidence motion to succeed in the nine-member committee. The UDF has five members including me in the council and the LDF four. I will abstain from the meeting that may be convened to oust me from the post. Let’s see whether the arch-political rivals, the LDF and the UDF, would join hands to push me out,” she said.

