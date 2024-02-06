UDF dismisses Kochi Corporation Budget as an act to fool people

February 06, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has dismissed the Kochi Corporation Budget as a replica of last year’s Budget based on statistics and figures not approved by the Finance Standing Committee.

Addressing the media outside the Mayor’s chamber, Opposition leader Antony Kureethara said a governing committee that was not even able to present its own Budget without fail or operate ro-ro vessels efficiently proposing an ambitious plan of extending Kochi metro to West Kochi was ridiculous.

“The Budget was missing a master plan for drainage networks without which the allocation of ₹10 crore for Operation Breakthrough in the State Budget will go waste. K-Smart has only resulted in the wastage of ₹23 crore with the distribution of certificates in complete disarray,” said Mr. Kureethara and dismissed the Budget as “an eyewash to fool people”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.