UDF demands scrapping of contract for bio-mining at Brahmapuram

February 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

UDF councillors in Kochi Corporation has demanded scrapping of the contract for bio-mining of the piled up waste at Brahmapuram.

The bio-mining is carried out in Brahmapuram in flagrant violation of the contract conditions. It’s doubtful whether the piled up waste could be processed by the firm that was selected for the job on time. Hence, the agreement shall be cancelled and a new firm identified through a fresh bidding process, said a statement issued by the councillors after visiting the Brahmapuram plant site.

The windrow compost plant at Brahmapuram was not functioning in full capacity. Huge quantities of plastic waste is stored at the plant site, which poses fire risk. With the summer months approaching, the fire risk has increased. Precautionary measures for avoiding a fire outbreak shall be undertaken, said the statement issued by UDF leaders Antony Kureethara and M.G. Aristotle.