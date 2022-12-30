UDF demands court-monitored probe into allegations of wealth amassment against E.P. Jayarajan

December 30, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has demanded a court-supervised investigation by a Central agency into the allegations of wealth amassment against CPI(M) Central Committee member and former Minister E.P. Jayarajan.

Briefing the media after the deliberations here on Friday, the front convener M.M. Hassan said the allegations raised against Mr. Jayarajan from within the CPI (M) were grave.

The UDF demanded the supervision of the court in the investigation, as the Central agencies had been adopting a pro-CPI (M) stand in the cases they had investigated against the party leaders. The allegations against Mr. Jayarajan included money laundering, misuse of official position, favouritism, and causing ecological damage.

The UDF would hold protest marches across the State on January 4 demanding a probe into the allegations. A protest meeting would also be held before the State secretariat on January 10, he said.

The front decided to hold campaigns against the government’s stand on the demarcation of the Ecologically Sensitive Zones in the State between January 5 and 15. Dean Kuriakose, the Idukki MP, would take out a march in the district from January 13 to 23. A convention would be held at Kottayam next month demanding a base price of ₹200 for rubber, he said.

Mr. Hassan said the UDF had not discussed the issues related to the allegations raised by a lawyer in connection with the Ariyil Shukkoor murder case and the recent statements of the veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony on the soft Hindutva stand, as no complaints on the issue were raised at the meeting.

KPCC president K. Sudharakan, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, were absent from the meeting.