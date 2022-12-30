ADVERTISEMENT

UDF demands court-monitored probe into allegations of wealth amassment against E.P. Jayarajan

December 30, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The UDF seeks the supervision claiming the Central agencies adopted a pro-CPI (M) stand in the cases they had investigated against the ruling party leaders

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has demanded a court-supervised investigation by a Central agency into the allegations of wealth amassment against CPI(M) Central Committee member and former Minister E.P. Jayarajan.

Briefing the media after the deliberations here on Friday, the front convener M.M. Hassan said the allegations raised against Mr. Jayarajan from within the CPI (M) were grave.

The UDF demanded the supervision of the court in the investigation, as the Central agencies had been adopting a pro-CPI (M) stand in the cases they had investigated against the party leaders. The allegations against Mr. Jayarajan included money laundering, misuse of official position, favouritism, and causing ecological damage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The UDF would hold protest marches across the State on January 4 demanding a probe into the allegations. A protest meeting would also be held before the State secretariat on January 10, he said.

The front decided to hold campaigns against the government’s stand on the demarcation of the Ecologically Sensitive Zones in the State between January 5 and 15. Dean Kuriakose, the Idukki MP, would take out a march in the district from January 13 to 23. A convention would be held at Kottayam next month demanding a base price of ₹200 for rubber, he said.

Mr. Hassan said the UDF had not discussed the issues related to the allegations raised by a lawyer in connection with the Ariyil Shukkoor murder case and the recent statements of the veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony on the soft Hindutva stand, as no complaints on the issue were raised at the meeting.

KPCC president K. Sudharakan, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, were absent from the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US