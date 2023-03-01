ADVERTISEMENT

UDF councillors in Kochi Corporation issue notice for no-confidence motion against Sunitha Dixon

March 01, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The bonhomie among UDF partners in the Kochi Corporation Council ended with Congress councillors of the Public Works Standing Committee issuing a notice for no-confidence motion against Sunitha Dixon, RSP councillor and chairperson of the committee.

Standing committee members V.K. Minimol, Pious Joseph, Seena Gokulan, and Abhilash Thoppil issued notice to the District Collector for convening a meeting of the committee to consider the no-confidence motion against Ms. Dixon.

It was Ms. Dixon’s refusal to step down from the post of chairperson and thus pave the way for a Congress councillor to become the chairperson of the standing committee that culminated in the no-confidence motion. Defending her decision not to resign, Ms. Dixon said there was no agreement in the UDF regarding sharing of power. She even challenged the UDF leadership to publicise the agreement regarding sharing of power among the front partners.

The UDF has five members and the LDF four in the nine-member standing committee. The UDF may also consider legal action against Ms. Dixon including invocation of the anti-defection law in the event of her staying away from the meeting of the committee, which will be convened to discuss the motion.

Ms. Dixon, who had earlier won from the Vyttila division as a Congress candidate, later parted ways with the party as she was denied ticket to contest. The last civic polls witnessed Ms. Dixon winning the division as an RSP candidate and returned to the UDF fold.

CONNECT WITH US