UDF councillors hold symbolic council meeting

March 15, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The civic representatives of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Kochi Corporation organised a symbolic council meeting on Wednesday protesting against what they termed as denial of their right to attend council proceedings.

The Opposition councillors could not attend the meeting on Monday as the police prevented them from entering the council hall. The ruling front defended the decision stating that the UDF councillors had submitted a letter saying that they would not attend the meeting to be chaired by Mayor M. Anilkumar in the wake of the Brahmapuram blaze. The Mayor had wound up the council proceedings in seven minutes in the absence of Opposition councillors, alleged UDF representatives.

A few councillors and Congress workers had sustained injuries in clashes with the police at the Corporation office. The police had to escort the Mayor to his office as Congress workers blocked his way.

Addressing the symbolic meeting, Antony Kureethara, Congress leader in the council, demanded that the council be dismissed as it failed to discharge its primary responsibility of waste management. The UDF members demanded a Vigilance probe into all aspects of the Brahmapuram deal including the purchase of land for the waste treatment plant. They pledged support for waste management measures initiated by the Corporation Secretary. They also offered to participate in any meeting to be convened by the Secretary.

Financial aid

Industrialist M.A. Yousuff Ali has offered financial support of ₹1 crore to the Kochi Corporation for ensuring better waste management measures at Brahmapuram and supporting those who faced health issues following the fire. The money will soon be handed over to the Mayor, said a communication.