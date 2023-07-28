UDF confident of victory in Thrikkakara municipal chairperson’s election

July 28, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The United Democratic Front (UDF) remains confident that the Congress candidate Radhamani Pillai will sail through in the chairperson’s election in Thrikkakara municipality to be held on Saturday.

The election was necessitated after incumbent chairperson Ajitha Thankappan of the Congress stepped down to make way for Ms. Pillai as per a post-election intra-party agreement mediated by the District Congress Committee (DCC) for a split term between the two. All the UDF constituents have issued whip to their councillors to vote for their candidate.

Ms. Pillai is likely to bag 25 votes against the opposition Left Democratic Front’s 18. The UDF remains assured of the backing of four Independent councillors while the LDF camp has the support of one Independent.

“We will declare our chairperson candidate at the parliamentary party meeting to be held ahead of the election on Saturday morning,” said Opposition leader M.K. Chandrababu.

Things were looking far from pretty for the UDF about a month ago after Ms. Thankappan initially stonewalled the DCC direction asking her to resign. She alleged that Ms. Pillai had hobnobbed with the Opposition and put hurdles in governance during her tenure.

Ms. Thankappan, however, eventually came around and resigned, but not before sparking a drama when four Independents who had supported her all along switched sides to the Opposition parroting her allegation against Ms. Pillai. They had even moved a no-trust motion against the UDF chairperson and vice-chairperson with the backing of the LDF. But that potential ‘coup’ proved short-lived as fissures arose among the Independents who eventually returned to the UDF camp separately after leaving as a bloc.

No sooner was that crisis resolved than rumblings erupted in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), making the election to the vice-chairperson’s post scheduled for August 4 dicey for the UDF. The IUML candidate, P.M. Younus, is yet to be assured of victory.

It started with with A.A. Ibrahimkutty of the IUML declining to step down from the vice-chairperson’s post as per the party diktat for a similar split term with Mr. Younus. Mr. Ibrahimkutty insisted on facing the no-trust motion and defeating it rather than resign. Things turned from bad to worse as he was voted out when the motion was put to vote as three out of the five IUML councillors voted with the LDF.

Mr. Ibrahimkutty and another IUML councillor, Sajeena Akbar, had been on the warpath with the party leadership since then. Two of the Independents also seem to be against Mr. Younus as he was one of the three IUML councillors who had voted in favour of the no-trust motion against Mr. Ibrahimkutty.

“The issue stands resolved now after we held consultations with all our councillors. They will vote for our candidate in the vice-chairperson election,” said IUML district president K.M. Abdul Majeed.