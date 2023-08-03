UDF confident of its candidate in election to Thrikkakara vice chairperson’s post

August 03, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The United Democratic Front (UDF) remains confident that its candidate P.M. Younis from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is likely to sail through in the election to the vice chairperson’s post in Thrikkakara Municipality to be held on Friday.

The election was necessitated after the incumbent A.A. Ibrahimkutty of IUML was voted out in a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) last month in a controversial fashion after three of the five IUML councillors also voted in favour of the motion.

This was after Mr. Ibrahimkutty declined to step down as instructed by the party leadership as per a post-election understanding to share the vice chairperson’s post among three councillors and insisted on defeating the motion. The Congress councillors had chosen to stay away from the voting at that time.

Since then, Mr. Ibrahimkutty and another IUML councillor Sajeena Akbar had been on a warpath with the party leadership. However, they had followed the party line and voted in favour of the UDF chairperson candidate Radhamani Pillai in the election held after the voting on the no-confidence motion.

Both the Congress and the IUML have issued whip to its members to vote in favour of the UDF candidate in the vice chairperson’s election. Though two IUML councillors had not received the whip, it is being pointed out that it was the case even during the election to the chairperson’s post but they eventually voted as per the party diktat.

“We are confident that all our councillors will vote for our candidate Younus,” said IUML district president K.M. Abdul Majeed. Post-election, an understanding was reached within the IUML to share the vice chairperson’s post between Mr. Ibrahimkutty, Mr. Younus, and T.G. Dinoop for two-and-a-half years, one-and-a-half-years, and one year respectively.

Meanwhile, the LDF has fielded P.C. Manoop, an independent councillor who has been with them from the very beginning, as their vice chairperson candidate. “We haven’t ruled out a shock result in favour of our candidate owing to the churning within the UDF,” said opposition leader M.K. Chandrababu.

In the absence of any cross voting, the UDF candidate is likely to bag 25 votes to the opposition’s 18 votes in Friday’s election.

