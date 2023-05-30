ADVERTISEMENT

UDF calls for special Assembly session to recommend amendments to Wildlife Protection Act

May 30, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday asked the State government to convene an emergency Assembly session to request the Union government to amend the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 in view of the increasing wild animal attacks on humans and farmland in the State.

A meeting of the UDF’s high-powered committee held here observed that an amendment to the Act allowing either culling or shifting of wild animals causing threat to human life was necessitated due to the escalating incidents of deaths owing to wildlife attacks in the State. “Even ecologist Madhav Gadgil had supported culling of animals that remain a threat to humans. The existing Act, which lacks such remedial provisions, has to be amended in view of the increase in wild animal attacks on humans,” said M.M Hassan, convener of the front.

The UDF also plans to step up its agitation against the alleged corruption and nepotism under the Left Democratic Front’s rule in the State. A meet will be held at each Assembly constituency against the corrupt practices of the government. Mr. Hassan said the Opposition had raised the issue of corruption in acquisition and installation of the artificial intelligence-enabled traffic offence detection system. “The Chief Minister has not yet provided a substantial reply to the allegations,” he said.

The meet criticised the government for the lack of clarity surrounding the coastal highway project. The government has not yet published the detailed project report and the study on its social and environmental impact. The UDF has set up a committee led by Shibu Baby John, State secretary of the Revolutionary Socialist Party, to study the concerns of the coastal communities with regard to the highway project.

