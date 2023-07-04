UDF back in pole position in Thrikkakara

July 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The four Independent councillors in Thrikkakara, who withdrew their support to the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the municipality and publicly announced their intention to stake claim to power with the backing of the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF), made a volte-face in a matter of mere three days and pledged their support to the ruling front, thanks to rumblings among them.

The UDF, which was staring at the prospect of losing power after municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan triggered a rebellion of sorts by delaying her decision to step down in compliance with an intra-party agreement, seems to have managed to turn the tables with the latest development. While Ms. Thankappan eventually resigned on Monday, the UDF still needs the support of one councillor to get its candidate elected to the chairperson’s post in the election to be held later this month.

The tide started turning with Shaji Plassery, one of the four councillors, made a retreat late on Monday night and announced his decision to return to the UDF camp. “Fissures had started appearing in the unity of the Independent councillors. It prompted me to restore my support to UDF,” he said.

Omana Sabu, another Independent councillor who was supposed to contest the election as chairperson candidate, accused Mr. Plassery of backstabbing by striking a deal with the UDF. “We have pledged support to the UDF and Radhamani Pillai [the Congress councillor who was supposed to replace Ms. Thankappan as per the agreement],” she said.

E.P. Khadarkunju and Abdu Shana, the other two Independent councillors, claimed that they had a change of heart after District Congress Committee (DCC) president Muhammed Shiyas spoke to them and sought their support. “We had all along said that our grievance was about the DCC not taking us into confidence. Once they did that, there was no hurdle to backing the UDF,” said Mr. Khadarkunju.

There was also disagreement among the Independent councillors over the wording of the notice for the no-confidence motion they had moved against the chairperson and the vice chairperson on Saturday. The notice, issued with the backing of the LDF, had dubbed the administration of Ms. Thankappan as corrupt, which tarnished their own credibility as they had backed the regime for the past more than two years.

With their return, the UDF has now managed to restore the previous comfortable majority of 25 to LDF’s 18 in the 43-member council.

The political drama has left the LDF with egg on their face, especially considering that sections of the CPI(M) were not happy about joining hands with the Independent councillors in the first place.

