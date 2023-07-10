Udayamperoor school adopts 50 households to make two panchayat wards waste-free

July 10, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

As waste management continues to pose a major challenge to local bodies across the State, the SNDP Higher Secondary School has come to the aid of Udayamperoor panchayat by rolling out a noble initiative of adopting 50 households across two wards in its neighbourhood for efficient waste management.

The project, imaginatively named ‘Haritham Anandam’ and launched last week has a three-pronged objective with the larger goal of making the Udayamperoor panchayat waste-free.

With the district being in the grip of fever, especially dengue thanks mainly to the proliferation of mosquitoes owing to the accumulation of waste, the project started with conducting an awareness campaign for select households on how to keep their properties clean.

“We have selected 100 students under our environment club and split them into 50 teams of two each to monitor the programme by visiting these households at least once in a fortnight. The selected volunteers have been given training by Haritha Karma Sena members,” said Smitha Karun, a teacher of the school.

The school has also distributed the households a jute bag fixed on an iron stand for the segregation of plastic waste. Besides, a cloth bag bearing the name of the school has also been distributed for household purchases. The idea being reducing the use of plastic as much as possible.

The households have also been given vegetable seeds so that each of them can boast of a backyard farm. Students visiting the households would monitor the upkeep of these farms and help with their proper care.

“The ultimate objective is to gradually expand the programme across the panchayat and turn it into a model one in waste management. The participation of our students in the programme will also increase accordingly,” said Ms. Karun.

