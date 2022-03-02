Udayamperoor, hit by severe water shortage, gets respite

Special Correspondent March 02, 2022 21:10 IST

KWA assures minimum supply of 28 lakh litres of water every second day to the panchayat

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) Superintending Engineer has assured a minimum supply of 28 lakh litres of water to Udayamperoor panchayat every second day. A meeting convened by the official decided to carry out an inspection of the Pazhoor-Kanjiramattom main waterline by a team of assistant executive engineers and assistant engineers to study the flow measurement. The assurance comes in the wake of protest by Udayamperoor panchayat members against severe shortage of drinking water. M.P. Shymon, panchayat member, said hardly 25% of households in Udayamperoor received regular drinking water supply. He added that water supply had to be increased substantially to meet daily demand. UDF members led by Mulamthuruthy block panchayat president Raju P. Nair staged a protest in front of the office of the KWA Chief Engineer in Ernakulam demanding normalisation of water supply in Udayamperoor.



