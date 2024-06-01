ADVERTISEMENT

UCSL bags order to manufacture 70-tonne bollard pull tugs

Published - June 01, 2024 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), has bagged an order from Ocean Sparkle Limited (OSL), a Adani Group company, to construct three Azimuthing Stern Drive (ASD) tugs of 70-tonne bollard pull power.

ADVERTISEMENT

These pull tugs will have a length of 33 metres; beam of 12.2 metres; and draft of 4.2 metres. The tugs, designed by Robert Allan Limited, will be built under Indian Flag and classed with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), according to a release.

“It will confirm to the Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS) promulgated by the Centre in line with ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives,” it said.

UCSL had earlier contracted construction of two 62-tonne bollard pull ASD tugs for OSL that have been deployed at the Paradip Port and the New Mangalore Port.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / shipbuilding

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US