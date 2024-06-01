UCSL bags order to manufacture 70-tonne bollard pull tugs

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), has bagged an order from Ocean Sparkle Limited (OSL), a Adani Group company, to construct three Azimuthing Stern Drive (ASD) tugs of 70-tonne bollard pull power.

These pull tugs will have a length of 33 metres; beam of 12.2 metres; and draft of 4.2 metres. The tugs, designed by Robert Allan Limited, will be built under Indian Flag and classed with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), according to a release.

“It will confirm to the Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS) promulgated by the Centre in line with ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives,” it said.

UCSL had earlier contracted construction of two 62-tonne bollard pull ASD tugs for OSL that have been deployed at the Paradip Port and the New Mangalore Port.