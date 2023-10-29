UAPA invoked in Kalamassery blast case

October 29, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA) in the Kalamassery Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention Centre blast case.

The Kalamassery police filed a First Information Report before the Principal District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, the designated court for trying offences booked under the Act, on Sunday afternoon.

The police have also invoked Sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act 3 (a) in the case.

Refers to terrorist act

Section 15 of the UAPA refers to a terrorist act. Any act done with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India or with the intent to strike terror or likely to strike terror in the people or any sections of the people in India or any foreign country, would come under the ambit of the Act.

Subsection (a) of the Act specifically speaks about the act of terror using bombs, dynamite or other explosive substances or inflammable substances or firearms to cause or likely to cause death or injuries to persons.

Punishment

Section 16 of the Act, which deals with the punishment for terrorist acts, prescribes a death sentence or imprisonment for life if the terrorist act has resulted in the death of any person.

In the event of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking up the investigation, the case will be transferred to the Special Court for NIA in Kochi.

No person has been named in the FIR though one person, who owned up to the act, has surrendered before the police. The statements of the person need to be verified and other evidence to link him to the offence should be collected, the police said.

