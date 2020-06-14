Two youths held on drug peddling charge

Excise Narcotics Special Squad personnel arrested two youths from Fort Kochi on the charge of peddling new generation drugs that were being sold in multi-colour covers.
They are Valeed and Bharat, both aged 19, and hailing from North Paravur. They used to allegedly procure the drugs, including LSD-laced stamps that are misused in parties, from Goa and Bengaluru for ₹1,500 apiece and sell them for up to ₹4,500. A hunt is on to locate the middlemen who transport the drugs to Kochi.
Students, including those who went on picnics to other States, formed a major chunk of their customers.
They have been charged under laws that attract up to 20 years imprisonment.
