Two youths fatally knocked down by speeding mini lorry near Eloor

Two youngsters were killed after a mini lorry rammed their motorcycle at Kuttikkattukara in Kadungalloor village near Eloor on Sunday around 11 p.m.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Raj, 18, of Idukki, and Adish, 18, of Kozhikode. The two got thrown off the motorcycle and hit the road. This injured them seriously. Rahul was riding the motorcycle and Adish was riding pillion. Though they were rushed to a hospital, they succumbed to their injuries.

The Eloor police have booked the driver, hailing from Assam, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence).

According to the police, the mini lorry speeding in the east-west direction on the Kutttikkattukara Road got onto the wrong track and first collided with a vehicle parked there. He then reversed the vehicle and was accelerating on at great speed when it rammed the motorcycle, the first information report said.

