GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two youths fatally knocked down by speeding mini lorry near Eloor

Published - October 14, 2024 09:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youngsters were killed after a mini lorry rammed their motorcycle at Kuttikkattukara in Kadungalloor village near Eloor on Sunday around 11 p.m.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Raj, 18, of Idukki, and Adish, 18, of Kozhikode. The two got thrown off the motorcycle and hit the road. This injured them seriously. Rahul was riding the motorcycle and Adish was riding pillion. Though they were rushed to a hospital, they succumbed to their injuries.

The Eloor police have booked the driver, hailing from Assam, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence).

According to the police, the mini lorry speeding in the east-west direction on the Kutttikkattukara Road got onto the wrong track and first collided with a vehicle parked there. He then reversed the vehicle and was accelerating on at great speed when it rammed the motorcycle, the first information report said.

Published - October 14, 2024 09:22 pm IST

Related Topics

road accident / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.