Two youths drown

KOCHI

05 May 2021 22:40 IST

Two youths drowned in Periyar after they ventured into the river for bathing near Aluva Manappuram on Wednesday around 6.30 p.m.

The deceased were identified as Rithun Saju, 22, and Ashik, 22, both residents of Thottakattukara near Aluva. Though they were accompanied by another friend, he chose to stay on the banks as he wasn’t good at swimming.

Sources said that the they were regulars at the ghat. It appears that the youngsters were swept away by strong undercurrents following which their friend raised an alarm, drawing the attention of the passers-by.

One of the bodies was taken out of the water by local residents and the other by the scuba team of the Fire and Rescue Service department.

Run over by truck

A youngster fell from his scooter and was run over, reportedly by a truck, killing him instantly near metro pillar number 152 at Muttam near Aluva on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Pradeesh K.K., 46, of East Kadungalloor.