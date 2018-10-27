Kochi

Two youths drown

Two engineering students of Jai Bharat College, Perumbavoor, drowned at a pond near Kummanad Thrikkayil Bhagavathy Temple. The deceased were identified as Blessen, son of Jose, residing at Manaloor near Thrissur, and Gokul, son of Gopi from Rajakkad, Idukki. The bodies were recovered by the Fire and Rescue officials.

