Two youths arrested with MDMA in Kochi

Public urged to pass on info on drugs through Yodhav app

The Kochi City police on Monday arrested two youngsters allegedly with 2.20 grams of the premium drug MDMA from near Oberon Mall on Friday.

The arrested are Sharon, 24, of Edappally and John Joseph, 25, of Ponekkara. They allegedly procured the drug from Bengaluru at a low price through middlemen and sold it among youngsters at Vyttila and Palarivattom.

The seizure was made following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Kochi City) Nagaraju C.H..

A team led by Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner Abdul Salam, District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) Sub Inspector Joseph Sajan and Palarivattom Sub Inspector Anil Kumar made the arrest.

The police urged the public to pass on any information on drugs through the app ‘Yodhav’ by way of audio or video alerts to the WhatsApp number 99959-66666 or to 94979-80430. The identity of informants will be kept confidential.

Hit-and-run case

The Aluva West police on Friday arrested a person who was accused in a hit-and-run case.

The arrested is Jaleel, 59, of Thayikkattukara at Aluva. He stands accused of fatally knocking down a woman while driving his car on the night of January 4 at Aluva and fleeing the scene.

He was tracked down following a scientific probe conducted with the help of the cyber police and was nabbed from his home. He was produced in court and remanded.

Theft

The Aluva East police arrested three youngsters on the charge of stealing a motorcycle from Aluva and disassembling and selling its parts.

The arrested are Aromal, 19, of Vadakkekara, Sathesh, 22, of Kunjithai, and a 15-year-old. While Aromal has similar theft cases and a sexual abuse case against him at Chalakudy, Nedumbassery and Varapuzha stations, Satheesh was an accused in an attempt to murder case registered by the Vadakkekara police, said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

A team led by Aluva Station House Officer Rajesh P.S., Sub Inspector Vinod R., Assistant Sub Inspectors Biju M.K., Jude A., and Rajesh Kumar, senior civil police officer O. Nawad, and civil police officer Muhammed Ameer N.I. made the arrest.