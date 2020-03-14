Kochi

Two youths arrested on charge of chain-snatching

Staff Reporter Kochi 14 March 2020
Updated: 14 March 2020 00:57 IST

The North police on Friday arrested two persons on the charge of chain-snatching in broad daylight. The arrested were identified as Saji, 25, of Mulavukad, and Mahesh, 31, of Koramkotta.

According to the police, the duo snatched a gold chain weighing five sovereigns belonging to a 50-year-old woman who runs a provisions store near Ayyappankavu by feigning as customers. Local residents were alerted by the woman’s cry for help and they informed the police.

