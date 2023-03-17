Two Youth Congress activists arrested on charge of assaulting Kochi Corporation Secretary

March 17, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central police have arrested two Youth Congress activists in connection with a case registered for attempt to culpable homicide on a petition lodged by Kochi Corporation Secretary in the wake of a protest by the youth outfit in front of the Corporation office on Thursday.

The arrested are Youth Congress Ernakulam block secretary Lal Varghese and activist Roshan. The first information report (FIR) arraigned four, including key accused O.V. Jayaraj, a senior clerk in the civic body. The remaining two are on the run.

The police had been to the house of Antony Simal, Cheranalloor mandalam president of Youth Congress, in the early hours of Friday in connection with the case. But, he was not at home.

The accused have been booked under Sections 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police on Thursday night arrested another Youth Congress activist wanted in a case registered in connection with the alleged violence during a protest march taken out from the District Congress Committee office to the office of the District Police Chief (Kochi City) last month. Two others had already been arrested in the case.

“The police are engaged in a witch-hunt against the Opposition and its feeder outfits. Anyone who has participated in any protest in the last couple of months are being nabbed on one pretext or the other. The police are entering their houses even during odd hours. Many of our activists are therefore staying away from their families,” said Youth Congress district president Tito Antony.