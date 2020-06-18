Two youngsters killed in road accident

KOCHI

18 June 2020 23:37 IST

Two youngsters died reportedly after a car rammed their motorcycle on the Aluva-Munnar Road at Manjapetty near Perumbavoor on Wednesday around 6.30 p.m.

The deceased were identified as Bilal, 21, and Arafath, 21, residents of Marampally near Aluva.

According to the police, the youngsters were on their way to Perumbavoor when the car rammed them while overtaking a KSRTC bus. Bilal died of the injuries at a private hospital on Wednesday while his friend succumbed to the wounds on Thursday.

The Perumbavoor police have registered a case under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence).