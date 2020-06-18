Kochi

Two youngsters killed in road accident

Two youngsters died reportedly after a car rammed their motorcycle on the Aluva-Munnar Road at Manjapetty near Perumbavoor on Wednesday around 6.30 p.m.

The deceased were identified as Bilal, 21, and Arafath, 21, residents of Marampally near Aluva.

According to the police, the youngsters were on their way to Perumbavoor when the car rammed them while overtaking a KSRTC bus. Bilal died of the injuries at a private hospital on Wednesday while his friend succumbed to the wounds on Thursday.

The Perumbavoor police have registered a case under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence).

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 11:39:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/two-youngsters-killed-in-road-accident/article31864061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY