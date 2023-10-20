Two youngsters killed in freak accident in Kochi

October 20, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Two youngsters were killed after they seemingly drove their scooter straight into a waterbody along Manjummal-Cheranalloor Ferry Road in Kochal division of Eloor municipality on Thursday around 11 p.m.

The deceased were identified as Kelvin Antony, 26, of Puthuvypeen and Mohammed Azad, 27, of Cheranalloor. People in the neighbourhood alerted the police who rushed to the spot alongside Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

While firefighters from the Eloor station fished out the scooter and the body of Kelvin, the other missing person could not be traced despite continuing the search till around 3 a.m. on Friday. Before the scuba team of the fire force could be pressed into service, local diving experts discovered the body later in the morning.

The incident brought back memories of a somewhat similar incident earlier this month in which two doctors were killed after one of them drove the car straight into a river after mistaking it for a waterlogged road at Gothuruth after following a web mapping platform.

For one, Mohammed Azad was a local resident and knew the existence of a waterbody at the spot. Even the person from Puthuvypeen who rode the scooter was not completely unaware of it since he had left behind his two-wheeler there before taking the ferry across to Cheranalloor a few hours before the accident.

“We found CCTV footage of the two riding towards the ferry side and they weren’t overspeeding either. They could be seen talking to each other and probably didn’t notice the end of the road owing to their preoccupation with the conversation, and by the time the brake was applied, it might have been too late. Incidentally, Azad was a good swimmer,” said Eloor police sources.

Eloor municipal chairman A.D. Sujil said the spot was not an accident-prone area, and that it was not yet clear how the youngsters ended up there at that hour. “They had left behind their scooter to take the ferry to Cheranalloor earlier in the evening. They were found to have had tea there and by the time they were about to return, the ferry service had ended. So, they seemed to have arranged another two-wheeler to ride back to Manjummal where they met with the accident,” he said.

The Eloor police have registered a case for unnatural death.

