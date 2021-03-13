Kochi

Two youngsters drown in pond

Two youngsters drowned after they ventured into a pond near Kalamassery and bordering Choornikkara panchayat around 6 p.m. on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Fardeen and Abdul Rahman, both Standard VIII students from Kunnatheri in Aluva. Both knew swimming but probably got stuck in the mud and wild growth under water. When the two did not emerge on the surface for a while, the panicked friends sought the help of locals.

Abdul Rahman was the first to be fished out, followed by Fardeen around 10 minutes later. Though they were rushed to hospital, they could not be saved.

