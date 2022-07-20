Kochi

Two youngsters arrested with MDMA

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 20, 2022 23:01 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 23:01 IST

The city police arrested two youngsters with MDMA in a span of a few hours since Tuesday midnight.

In the first instance, Haroon Sultan, 22, of Edappally, was arrested with 100 grams of MDMA from near the Kaloor international stadium. The contraband was recovered from the scooter of the accused who was allegedly into drug peddling.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Also Read
Frequent MDMA seizures set alarm bells ringing in Ernakulam

A few hours later on Wednesday, another 22-year-old, Jeswin D’cruz, also from Edappally, was nabbed from a house at Kakkanad by Infopark police with 1.26 g of MDMA and 90 g of ganja.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
narcotics & drug trafficking
Read more...