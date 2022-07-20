Kochi

Two youngsters arrested with MDMA

The city police arrested two youngsters with MDMA in a span of a few hours since Tuesday midnight.

In the first instance, Haroon Sultan, 22, of Edappally, was arrested with 100 grams of MDMA from near the Kaloor international stadium. The contraband was recovered from the scooter of the accused who was allegedly into drug peddling.

Frequent MDMA seizures set alarm bells ringing in Ernakulam

A few hours later on Wednesday, another 22-year-old, Jeswin D’cruz, also from Edappally, was nabbed from a house at Kakkanad by Infopark police with 1.26 g of MDMA and 90 g of ganja.


