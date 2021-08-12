Two youngsters arrested on theft charge

Kochi

12 August 2021 01:11 IST

The Edathala police on Wednesday arrested two youngsters allegedly for motorcycle theft.

The arrested were identified as Naisab Palathinkal, 21, of Kadaathi, Muvattupuzha; and Arjun Puthanpurayil, 23, of Kormaala in Mudavoor.

They were arrested in connection with a case registered for a theft at Colonypady in Asokapuram, Edathala, on June 6. The accused allegedly stole a motorcycle parked there and had been on the run since then.

The police said that the accused had similar cases against them at Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha police stations.

A team led by inspector P.J. Noble, senior civil police officers Salim, Shameer and Jayasankar made the arrest.