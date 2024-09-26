Two workers die of suffocation in waste disposal tank in Thrissur

Two workers reportedly died from suffocation after they ventured into a sullage tank installed at a bakery production unit for liquid waste disposal at Karoor in Aloor panchayat near Chalakudy on September 25 (Wednesday) around 2 p.m.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Kumar, 52, and Jithesh, 45, both residents of Thrissur. The 10x10-ft-wide and 8-ft-high tank, which had only a manhole, became blocked, following which Jithesh reportedly volunteered to clean it.

Reportedly, the tank had around four feet of liquid waste and hardly any oxygen supply. After Jithesh did not emerge from the tank, Sunil Kumar entered in his pursuit and also went missing.

“Usually, the tank is cleaned with the help of a suction unit. However, in this case, two workers were allowed to enter the tank without any safety equipment. By the time we reached the spot around 2:25 p.m., both were dead,” said sources from the Chalakudy Fire Force.

Fire and rescue officer Santhosh Kumar entered the tank wearing a breathing apparatus and recovered the bodies. The Chalakudy police have registered a case of unnatural death.

When asked whether there was any negligence on the part of the employer in allowing the victims to enter the tank without safety equipment, Rekha Santhosh, member of Ward 12 of Aloor panchayat, said that no violations were involved and that the workers had volunteered for the task.

