Two workers crushed to death after concrete slab of under-construction house collapses at Karukutty

March 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Two workers were crushed to death and one was injured when the concrete slab of a house under construction collapsed at Karukutty near Angamaly on Tuesday around 8.45 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Ali Hassan, 30, of West Bengal, and Johny Antony, 52, a local worker. Another migrant worker, Kallu, 30, of West Bengal, has been admitted in a hospital with injuries and is reportedly out of danger.

The accident occurred at the site of a two-storey house under construction near St. Xavier’s Ferona Church in Karukutty. Concreting of the sunshade was under way when the concrete slab collapsed, crushing the workers beneath.

“It seems like an accident as of now. Whether negligence and absence of safety norms were involved needs to be looked into,” said Angamaly police sources. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Even before Fire and Rescue Services personnel were alerted, other workers and local people removed the slab and rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital. While Hassan died on the way, Antony succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.