ADVERTISEMENT

Two workers crushed to death after concrete slab of under-construction house collapses at Karukutty

March 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two workers were crushed to death and one was injured when the concrete slab of a house under construction collapsed at Karukutty near Angamaly on Tuesday around 8.45 a.m.

The deceased were identified as Ali Hassan, 30, of West Bengal, and Johny Antony, 52, a local worker. Another migrant worker, Kallu, 30, of West Bengal, has been admitted in a hospital with injuries and is reportedly out of danger.

The accident occurred at the site of a two-storey house under construction near St. Xavier’s Ferona Church in Karukutty. Concreting of the sunshade was under way when the concrete slab collapsed, crushing the workers beneath.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It seems like an accident as of now. Whether negligence and absence of safety norms were involved needs to be looked into,” said Angamaly police sources. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Even before Fire and Rescue Services personnel were alerted, other workers and local people removed the slab and rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital. While Hassan died on the way, Antony succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US