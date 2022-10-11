Two women in Kerala murdered in suspected ‘human sacrifice’

The murders were committed reportedly for the financial wellbeing of a Thiruvalla-based couple

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 11, 2022 13:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a suspected case of ‘human sacrifice’ as part of an occult, two women were reportedly murdered and their bodies were hacked into pieces and buried.

The body parts are now being exhumed in Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district. Three persons, including the agent who is suspected to have arranged for the abduction of women and the Thiruvalla-based couple for whom they were killed, are reportedly in police custody though police have yet to confirm it.

For ‘financial wellbeing’

The murders were committed reportedly for the financial wellbeing of the couple. Police, however, have not yet confirmed the ‘human sacrifice’ and the occult angles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims have been identified as Padmam, 52, a resident of Ponnurunni in Ernakulam, and Rosli, a resident of Kalady near Angamaly. Both women were missing for a while. While Rosli had been missing since June, Padmam had gone missing since September 26. Kadavanthra Police had registered a missing case over the disappearance of Padmam, who was reportedly a lottery vendor, and the inquiry in this regard seems to have led to the explosive revelation.

Human sacrifice angle

“Our team has gone to Thiruvalla. We will have to interrogate the suspects to verify whether there were more such cases. We will have more details by evening. From what we have gauged initially, this is not a normal case and is likely to prove to be a very sensational and shocking case,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kochi City Police, Ernakulam Rural Police and Pathanamthitta Police are jointly investigating the case. Senior police sources said that while initial information points towards possible ‘human sacrifice’, further probe would be needed to establish it. “The exact reasons for the murder and when and how the murder was committed would be known only after a detailed probe. We are treating it as murders for the time being,” said sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
Kochi
Kottayam
crime
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app