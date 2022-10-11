Two women in Kerala murdered in suspected ‘human sacrifice’

The murders were committed reportedly for the financial wellbeing of a Thiruvalla-based couple

In a suspected case of ‘human sacrifice’ as part of an occult, two women were reportedly murdered and their bodies were hacked into pieces and buried.

The body parts are now being exhumed in Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district. Three persons, including the agent who is suspected to have arranged for the abduction of women and the Thiruvalla-based couple for whom they were killed, are reportedly in police custody though police have yet to confirm it.

For ‘financial wellbeing’

The murders were committed reportedly for the financial wellbeing of the couple. Police, however, have not yet confirmed the ‘human sacrifice’ and the occult angles.

The victims have been identified as Padmam, 52, a resident of Ponnurunni in Ernakulam, and Rosli, a resident of Kalady near Angamaly. Both women were missing for a while. While Rosli had been missing since June, Padmam had gone missing since September 26. Kadavanthra Police had registered a missing case over the disappearance of Padmam, who was reportedly a lottery vendor, and the inquiry in this regard seems to have led to the explosive revelation.

Human sacrifice angle

“Our team has gone to Thiruvalla. We will have to interrogate the suspects to verify whether there were more such cases. We will have more details by evening. From what we have gauged initially, this is not a normal case and is likely to prove to be a very sensational and shocking case,” said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

Kochi City Police, Ernakulam Rural Police and Pathanamthitta Police are jointly investigating the case. Senior police sources said that while initial information points towards possible ‘human sacrifice’, further probe would be needed to establish it. “The exact reasons for the murder and when and how the murder was committed would be known only after a detailed probe. We are treating it as murders for the time being,” said sources.