Two women killed by speeding pick-up truck at Athani

August 21, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two women were fatally knocked down by a speeding pick-up truck along the national highway at Athani near Nedumbassery on Monday around 7 a.m. The deceased were identified as Sheeba Satheesan, 49, and Mariamma, 60, of Nedumbassery.

The Nedumbassery police have taken the driver, identified as Velu of Tamil Nadu, along with the truck into custody. It is being verified whether he dozed off, leading to the accident.

Employed at a company canteen about a kilometre and a half from their homes, the women were on their way to work when tragedy struck. They were waiting by the edge of the road to cross the highway when the truck came from the eastern side and knocked them down, killing them almost instantaneously.

Families of the victims are yet to recover from the shock. The duo used to go to work together every morning.

The police have booked the driver of the vehicle under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said the vehicle, which was headed to Ernakulam from Angamaly, was driven in a rash and negligent manner.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel were among the first to rush to the scene soon after the incident. One of the injured women was hurled some distance away following the collision and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The other woman was trapped under the vehicle. She was retrieved from beneath the vehicle and rushed to the hospital. However, both reportedly died on the spot in the impact of the collision.

