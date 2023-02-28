ADVERTISEMENT

Two women found dead inside home at Vadakkekara in Ernakulam

February 28, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two women were found dead inside their house at Vadakkekara on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ambika, 60, of Moothakunnam and her mother-in-law Sarojini, 90. The police suspect Ambika to have strangled Sarojini before taking her own life though a case has been registered for unnatural death for the time being.

Ambika was found hanging, while Sarojini was found dead on her bed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered a case based on the statement of Ambika’s son-in-law. What triggered police suspicion was a note recovered from the house and marks on Sarojini’s neck. Both were staying alone.

An autopsy report was awaited to confirm the cause of the deaths. The police suspect the deaths to have occurred between Monday 5 p.m. and Tuesday 8.45 a.m.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US