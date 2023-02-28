HamberMenu
Two women found dead inside home at Vadakkekara in Ernakulam

February 28, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two women were found dead inside their house at Vadakkekara on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ambika, 60, of Moothakunnam and her mother-in-law Sarojini, 90. The police suspect Ambika to have strangled Sarojini before taking her own life though a case has been registered for unnatural death for the time being.

Ambika was found hanging, while Sarojini was found dead on her bed.

The police registered a case based on the statement of Ambika’s son-in-law. What triggered police suspicion was a note recovered from the house and marks on Sarojini’s neck. Both were staying alone.

An autopsy report was awaited to confirm the cause of the deaths. The police suspect the deaths to have occurred between Monday 5 p.m. and Tuesday 8.45 a.m.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.

