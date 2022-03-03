Two women die in car accident

KOCHI

An accident claimed two more lives at Marady in Muvattupuzha on Thursday a day after two deaths in another accident almost at the same spot.

Two women died after their car collided with a truck around 6.30 a.m. The deceased were identified as Bhagyalakshmi Ammal, 70, of Aluva and Meenakshi Amma, 60, of Kesavadasapuram, Thiruvananthapuram. Three others in the car were injured.

The police registered an FIR and has launched a probe to identify the cause of the accident.